Gardai invesigating Dundalk and Drumbilla burglaries

A home in Cox's Demense was broken into between March 4 and March 6.

The homeowner reported to Gardai that a number of items of jewellery were missing.

A male who is in his thirties has been questioned in relation to the burglary.

Another break occurred in Drumbilla, Kilcurry on March 9 between 3 and 3.13am.

The homeowner reported that the lock on their shed had been tampered with and CCTV footage on the property showed that two unknown males had been on the property. No entry was gained.