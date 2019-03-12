St Patrick's Day parade planned for North Louth village

A St Patrick's Day parade, which promises to have fun for all of the family is set to take place in Cooley on Sunday, March 17.

The parade will run from Murphy's Garage from 1pm sharp and will proceed on to the Cooley Complex where food and refreshments will be served at a nominal price.

Live music and entertainment will begin from 3 pm and will run until 4:45pm.

One of the organisers Eddie Marmion said: “We are delighted to have Joe Dolan tribute Pascal Brennan performing after the parade.

“We will also have a disco downstairs in the complex. Carlingford Pipe band will perform and our mascot Daisy, an Irish wolfhound will be there. It'll be great craic.”

If you would like any information about the parade please contact Eddie Marmion on: 087 649 4965.