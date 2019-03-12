Planning for 142 new apartments in Dundalk

A planning application for 142 new apartments off the Inner Relief and Dublin Road (opposite the Crowne Plaza Hotel) have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

The planning application lodged by Jan C. Van Dijk also includes a crèche and community room on the 2.16 hectare site that will be known as Finnabair South.

The apartments will consist of 52 one beds, 64 two beds and 20 three beds spread across five buildings. If permission is granted landscaping works will also be carried out to include new roadways and modify the boundary line. Provision has also been made for the installation of solar panels on the roof of each building.

A new access entrance on the inner relief road is also included as part of a separate application approved in 2017 that will see the building of offices, research and technology buildings, along with 88 units of student accommodation.

Further details on the application can be viewed online at a website set up by the applicants at www.finnabairsouth.ie.