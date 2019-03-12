Gardai appeal for witnesses to Dundalk burglary

A burglary took place in the Loakers area in Blackrock on March 5 between 12 and 3pm.

Glass and a door was smashed to gain entry and the house was ransacked.

The thieves also took the car keys and stole the car from the driveway.

Any witnesses who may have seen a beige Mercedes in the Loakers area on March 5 at the time of the incident are being asked to get in touch with Dundalk Gardai on 042 93 88400.