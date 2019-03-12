Man (22) accused of sexually assaulting woman twice in Louth

A 22 year old man accused of sexually assaulting a female twice in County Louth on the same date, was formally returned for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court, at the local district court last Wednesday.

The defendant - who cannot be named to protect the complainant's identity, is charged with committing the alleged offences on June 24th 2017.

Judge John Coughlan sent him forward to the next sittings of the Circuit Court on the 30th of April and granted a Defence application for legal aid for Senior and Junior counsel.