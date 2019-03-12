Jumped on motorbike outside Dundalk nightclub as a prank

A 20 year old man charged with criminal damage had got on a Ducati Multisrada motorbike as a prank while in a drunken state, after he came out of a nightclub, his solicitor told Dundalk District Court last week.

Tobe Eze of The Lawn, St. Marnock's Bay, Portmarnock, Co. Dublin was prosecuted arising out of the incident at Park Street, Dundalk on February 12th last and was also charged with unlawful possession of a small amount of cannabis herb.

After €350 euro in compensation was handed into the court, Judge John Coughlan put back the case to the fifth of June to allow time for €300 to be paid to charity.