Weather
LOUTH WEATHER: 'Very windy' this evening
Forecast
Local weather expert Louth Weather is predicting high winds this evening with gusts of 80kph likely.
In an update on Facebook, Louth Weather added that today will start with "some decent sunny spells" with "a mix of sunny spells and showers for the afternoon".
However, later in the afternoon things will take a turn as "westerly winds will pick up gradually".
