Man robbed during phone scam at Dundalk carpark

A man had his mobile phone and cash stolen from him after meeting a man in Dundalk at 1.30pm in the carpark of Woodie's at Dundalk Retail Park last Sunday, March 10.

The man arrived at the carpark to meet another male in order to buy a phone.

When the victim arrived the thief grabbed the cash and phone from the other man's hands, pushed him to the ground and drove off.

Gardai have warned the public against meeting people to buy a phone in carparks in Dundalk after a series of recent scams.