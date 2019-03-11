TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
Man suffers suspected broken leg after Dundalk traffic accident
A man suffered a suspected broken leg after being hit by a vehicle in Tesco Extra carpark at 10:25 pm on March 8.
The man was crossing the Tesco carpark and walking towards McDonald's when he was hit by a vehicle turning right at the central median.
Any witnesses who saw the red Volkswagen Golf hit road traffic collision are being asked to contact Dundalk Gardai on 042 93 88400.
