Carrickmacross priest to retire after 46 years of service

It was announced at Masses in the Parish of Carrickmacross (Machaire Rois) this past weekend that Fr Brendan McCague, the resident priest in the Corduff-Raferagh part of the parish, is to retire from active ministry after almost 46 years of service in different parts of the diocese and in various roles.

Despite ill-health in recent years he continued faithfully in his ministry to the people of the Corduff-Raferagh part of Carrickmacross parish, an area which will now be without a priest of its own for the first time in over one hundred years, and as the number of priests in Carrickmacross parish reduces from three to just two.

The Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Larry Duffy, has paid tribute to Fr McCague.

"Until my ordination as bishop I worked with Fr Brendan in Carrickmacross parish and I know how much his ministry meant to the people of Corduff and Raferagh. I witnessed the great personal sacrifices he made and the inspiration he gave in generously serving the people of that part of the parish. Fr Brendan has served the Diocese of Clogher exceptionally well, as a priest, teacher and as a leader in the field education. I thank him for that service and I pray that the Lord will bless him in his well-deserved retirement", he said.

Monsignor Joseph McGuinness, the recently-appointed Parish Priest of Carrickmacross, thanked Fr McCague for his ministry in the south-Monaghan parish.

"We are immensely grateful for the generous ministry of Fr Mc Cague in Corduff and Raferagh. We all thank him most sincerely for his dedication and wish him every happiness and blessing in his retirement", he said.

The Parish of Carrickmacross has announced a number of arrangements to take account of the new situation that arises in Corduff-Raferagh.