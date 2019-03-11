Gardai investigating Dundalk hospital bomb hoax

Dundalk Gardai are investigating a bomb hoax which was called in to emergency services from a payphone in Dundalk on March 7 at 12.50pm.

A Garda spokesperson said: "999 received a call from a public phone box in Dundalk. The caller said there was a bomb in a hospital.

"Armed Support Units were sent to investigate Our Lady of Lourdes and Louth County Hospital. The phone box was also checked and nothing was found. It is being regarded as a hoax call."

Dundalk Gardai are currently reviewing CCTV as part of their investigation into the case.