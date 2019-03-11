€1.7m funding for Louth home adaptations - Cllr

€1.7m has been made available to support home adaptations for older people, people with a disability and people with mobility issues in Louth, a local councillor has said.

According to Fine Gael councillor, John McGahon, the funding, which has been increased this year, will enable older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for longer and will also facilitate early return from hospital.

Cllr. John McGahon said: “I am confident that today’s allocation will continue to build on the progress made since the introduction of this scheme in 2007.

“This follows on from the launch last week of our policy document ‘Housing Options for Our Ageing Population’, which committed further resources from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government for this scheme.

“I am also pleased that funding has been increasing year on year since 2014 and this shows the importance that is attached to the scheme.

“These grants have an immense impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries and play a vitally important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes.”

Cllr. McGahon continued: “Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people living in poor housing conditions to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids to address mobility problems for a member of the household.