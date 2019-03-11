Irish Water 'urging' Dundalk customers to conserve water

Irish Water are urging Dundalk customers to conserve water while essential works are taking place at Cavanhill Water Treatment Plant in Knockbridge on Wednesday.

"We are urging customers to conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible."

According to Irish Water, essential works are to be carried out in order to safeguard water supply to Dundalk and surrounding areas.

During the "essential works" the supply to Dundalk will be dependent on storage in the reservoir which is adequate to maintain supply for the duration of the planned works. Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while these essential works are underway.

Irish Water and Louth County Council are carrying out essential works at the Cavanhill Water Treatment Plant between 8am and 8pm on Wednesday 13 March.

These works are necessary to continue to provide a safe, secure and reliable water supply to homes and businesses in Dundalk and surrounding areas.

For further information please visit the website www.water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call on 1850 278 278.