Louth Tidy Towns call for candidates not to erect election posters

Louth Tidy Towns Together is asking all candidates in the forthcoming local and European elections not to erect posters within the core areas of 13 towns and villages in the county who have opted to participate in the initiative.

In a statement sent to the Democrat, the group say that a" significant number of towns, villages and municipal districts throughout Ireland, including in County Louth, have successfully implemented initiatives in recent years during elections and referendums to maintain poster-free environments within their localities."

Louth Tidy Towns Together are calling for a "voluntary commitment" from all candidates.

"13 Louth Tidy Towns Together member groups now wish to be part of this growing national movement and are requesting a voluntary commitment from all candidates, should they be planning a postering campaign, not to erect posters within the 50km/h speed limits of, nor at landscaped approaches to, their respective towns and villages. They have already emailed all 29 current Louth County councillors and the main political parties seeking this voluntary commitment."

Larry Magnier, chairperson of Louth Tidy Towns Together added: “This commitment would help enormously in supporting hard-working Tidy Towns volunteers in their efforts to present their areas in the most aesthetically pleasing and environmentally sustainable manner possible all year round. Secondly, managing scarce resources is a key challenge for all of us, and everybody is aware of the increasing emphasis on waste prevention and specifically the move away from single use plastics from which posters are made.

"Furthermore the cost of any postering campaign needs to be considered in terms of value for money and effectiveness given the alternative social media and other communication options that are available nowadays, but this, of course, is a matter for each candidate to decide. We understand and accept that there are also very strong arguments in favour of postering, but we hope that on balance candidates will agree that the benefits are outweighed by the environmental, aesthetic and cost effectiveness considerations.”

The 13 villages and towns in County Louth that are participating in the initiative are: Annagassan, Ardee, Blackrock, Carlingford, Castlebellinghan / Kilsaran, Dromiskin, Dunleer, Knockbridge, Louth Village, Monasterboice / Tinure, Omeath, Stabannon, Tallanstown