Deaths in Dundalk - Monday March 11 2019

The death has occurred of Maura Quigley (née Quigley) of Carrickalust, Kilkerley, and formerly Castleroche, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Maura, beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Breda, sadly missed by brothers and sisters: Peter, Fr. Tom, Gerard, Kathleen Tiffney, Michael, Anne, Pat, James and Malachy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Carrickalust, from 10am until 9pm Monday.

Removal Tuesday 12th March to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to palliative care.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

The death has occurred of May McGuinness, Irish Grange and formerly St. Michael's Terrace, Carlingford peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral arrangements later

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tomas (Tommy) Farrelly of School Lane, Dunleer and late of Oldcastle, Co. Meath



Peacefully, after a short illness, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Tommy, beloved husband of the late Theresa (née McCullough) and loving father of Caroline, Alan, Derek, Olivia, Martin, Helen, John and Darren.

Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Catherine (Murphy) and Maureen (Cahill), grandchildren, partner Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

May he rest in peace







