Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday March 10 2019

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tutsie) McGuinness of Arthurstown, Tallanstown, Louth / Ardee, Louth

On March 7 2019, suddenly at his home. Thomas will be sadly missed by Margaret, his loving son Thomas and Thomas' partner Elaine, brothers Johnny, Hughie, Richard and Oliver, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Thomas will repose at his residence on Saturday 9, from 4pm to 9pm and on Sunday 10 from 12 noon to 8pm.

House private on Monday morning please. Removal on Monday 11 to Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Tallanstown arriving for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Multiple Sclerosis Ireland.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tony McNally (Snr) of Hyde Park, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday March 8 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Jenny and dear dad of Breda and Tony.

Predeceased by his parents Jack and Nellie, brother John, sister Olive, He will be sadly missed with love by his wife, daughter, son, son-in-law Barney Foley, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Niall, Mark, Aisling, Gary, Aaron, Ross and Tony, great-grandchildren Noah and Diego, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence Hyde Park from Saturday afternoon 3pm to 8pm and Sunday 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House private on Monday morning by family request

May he rest in peace





