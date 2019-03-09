Woman detained in Syria with alleged links to ISIS believed to be from Dundalk

It is understood that a woman being detained in Syria with alleged links to ISIS is from Dundalk.

The woman is a former member of the Irish Defence Forces and is being detained by US forces in Northern Syria.

In a statement to the Journal.ie, a garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are aware of an Irish woman who left Ireland 3 or 4 years ago having become radicalised. She was previously a member of the Irish Defence Forces.”

The woman is believed to have given an interview to ITV last week.