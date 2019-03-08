MET ÉIREANN: Status Yellow snow and ice WARNING for Louth

Met Eireann have included Louth in a Status Yellow warning for snow and ice this evening.

Wintry showers are expected overnight and early on Saturday with the risk of snowfall accumulations of between 1 to 5 cm.

The warning is valid from Saturday at 1am to Saturday at 8am.

Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo have also been included in the warning.