MET ÉIREANN: Status Yellow snow and ice WARNING for Louth
Warning
Met Eireann have included Louth in a Status Yellow warning for snow and ice this evening.
Wintry showers are expected overnight and early on Saturday with the risk of snowfall accumulations of between 1 to 5 cm.
The warning is valid from Saturday at 1am to Saturday at 8am.
Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Meath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo have also been included in the warning.
