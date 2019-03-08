Dundalk election candidate posts photo of overflowing manhole close to school

Dundalk election candidate Eoin Daly has posted a photo of what he calls a "surcharged manhole" next to a school in town, which he says "resulted in the emission of wastewater onto a public street."

According to Mr Daly the photo was taken on the same day that wastewater flooding occurred on Quay Street due to a burst sewer pipe.

The Green Party candidate posted an update alongside the photo:

"(This is) evidence of a surcharged manhole, on the same day off Chapel Street and next to a Primary School. I suspect that there was a backup in the system as result of Irish Water shutting down their pumping station which resulted in the emission of wastewater onto a public street."

He added: "These problems are all as a result of underfunding and a lack of infrastructural upgrades that should have been made over many years. A program of work is underway in Ringsend to increase the capacity of their plant, but is not due for completion for a number of years.

"This does not even begin to address the issue of collection systems and sewer networks that need to be upgraded as a matter of urgency around Louth, and indeed Ireland.

"If we don't address these issues head on we can expect more and more of these events. The costs of repair works needs to offset against the often cheaper preventative measures that can be done before these floods happen."