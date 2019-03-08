Help available for families intimidated by Louth drug gangs - TD

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has said that following a Joint Policing Committee meeting in Ardee, there is help available to families and anyone caught up in drug related issues, be it through intimidation, extortion or in any way connected to the on-going drug feud in Drogheda and beyond.

“The Drugs Unit in Ardee is a confidential service, and will help those feeling fearful of intimidation, or concerned about family members who may have become involved with drug gangs,” he said.

“I would like to praise the Gardaí for all their efforts in trying to deal with the escalation of violence and intimidation caused by drug gangs. Family members can speak to the Gardaí in this dedicated drugs unit and seek help in breaking free from any involvement in this drug culture."

He added: “Following on from concerns raised by myself and Louth Oireachtas colleagues in relation to the Drogheda drug feud, Minister Charlie Flanagan promised that An Garda Síochána would put in place a policing operation to mitigate any further escalation of violence, and the new Drugs Unit in Ardee is very welcome in this regard.