Dundalk man couldn't remember who he was transporting heroin for

A 31 year old man who told gardai he couldn’t name the person he was transporting €1,500 worth of heroin for ‘from A to B’ and said the money he was to receive in payment would go towards a gambling debt, was jailed for a year last week.

Dundalk Circuit Court heard John Fergus of Oldbridge, Toberona, Dundalk had come to the attention of gardai in an unmarked patrol car, because of his erratic driving on the Castletown Road around 9.10am on August 21st 2017.

The black Volkswagen Golf pulled up outside the post office and a passenger got out and the Passat – still being driven erratically then pulled into the Castleross housing estate.

After he was stopped the defendant – the sole occupant of the car, placed his hands down the front of his trousers as if he was attempting to conceal items.

He appeared ‘panicked and nervous’ and agreed to attend Dundalk Garda Station for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Two plastic wrappings fell from his clothing onto the floor of the doctor’s room in the station containing a total of 8.2 grams of Diamorphine more commonly known as heroin.

The accused told gardai he had a thousand euro gambling debt and he was to be paid €150 to transport the drugs from A to B, but he claimed he didn’t know what was in the wrappings and said he could not say who for or where from.

The defence barrister said the father of two had a €400 a week heroin habit but is now on a methadone treatment programme and had presented himself to the Circuit Court in January when he realised he had been released from Cloverhill prison by mistake.

He’d been in custody since October when he pleaded guilty to having the drug for sale or supply.

Judge Patrick Quinn imposed a two year sentence, but suspended the final 12 months on the accused entering a good behaviour bond- the post release conditions attached included continuing to attend Probation appointments and undergo urinalysis.