Dundalk Circuit Court: Six month suspended sentence for assaulting ex-wife

A 52 year old man who was convicted of assaulting his ex-wife causing her harm at his home was given a six month suspended sentence at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Istvan Darazsi with an address at O’Connell Terrace, Mary Street North was found guilty by a jury two weeks ago, who acquitted him of a separate count of holding the woman against her will.

The sentencing hearing was told the complainant in the case had called to the defendant’s home on his invitation, to eat strawberries.

The woman suffered blows to her face and head in the assault and having contacted the gardai, sought treatment in the Minor Injury Unit at the Louth County Hospital for superficial wounds, swelling, tenderness and bruising and was given pain relief.

The Senior Defence Counsel told the court her client accepts the verdict of the jury and will never have any contact with the complainant again and wished to give back the phone which he had been found not guilty of stealing, the return of which the State had sought.

The barrister said her client – who has no previous convictions, has always worked and his employer says he was open and upfront about the case and she had confirmed his job remains available to him.

The barrister added the defendant is the sole support financially for his adult child at college.

In a victim impact statement, the complainant said the assault had caused physical, emotional and psychological damage to her. She said she felt stupid and ashamed for thinking her ex was over her, and she thought she might never get out of the house alive, as she said he was not rational.

Judge Patrick Quinn said it would be an additional tragedy if Mr. Darazsi’s daughter’s education was compromised but stressed he didn’t want to lessen the impact of his conduct on the date in question.

He imposed a six month sentence but suspended it for 12 months, on condition that he pays €5,000 to the injured party within three months, never has any contact with her, that he returns the mobile phone and that he enter a bond to be of good behaviour for the period of the suspended sentence.