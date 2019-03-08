Darkness into Light to be held in Dundalk for the third year

The third Darkness Into Light walk is set to be held in Dundalk on Saturday, 11th of May.

Darkness into Light is a unique, early morning experience which begins in darkness at 4.15am as thousands of people walk or run a 5km route while dawn is breaking. The early dawn represents hope and is symbolic of the work of Pieta House; bringing people from darkness back into the light.

In 2018, over 3,800 people took part in Dundalk raising over €102,000. DKIT will again host its very own Darkness into Light for the third time in 2019. This will build on the huge success of our first two years.

Speaking at the launch of registration website, Event Director for Dundalk, Seán Kelly, said: “Darkness Into Light is a people’s event organised by local volunteer committees all over the country and it’s a fantastic opportunity to raise much-needed funds for an issue that affects so many lives especially here in Dundalk and North Louth. While suicide is a devastating tragedy, we must not forget that there is hope, there is help, and Pieta House will be there to provide both."

Early bird registration is now open until March 31st and the pricing is as follows: Adult €20 Student/Jobseeker/OAP €15 Child 6-17 €5 and children under 5 are free. Registration will also be available every weekend in April in the Marshes Shopping Centre.

To register to take part please visit www.darknessintolight. ie/event/dundalk