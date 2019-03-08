Mortar parts and ammunition found just across Louth/Armagh border

PSNI have confirmed that they have uncovered a "significant" amount of mortar parts and ammunition in a forest just across the Louth/Armagh border.

According to the Irish News police discovered the arms at a forested area at the Carewamean Road area of Forkhill.

PSNI say that early investigations into the find suggests a link to dissident republican activity.

Speaking to the Irish News, Detective Inspector Graham Orr said police "discovered the items buried in the ground in a wooded area in a constructed hide".