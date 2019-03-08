Irish Deaf Society warns of bogus 'charity' collectors in North Louth

The Irish Deaf Society has issued a warning about bogus 'charity' collectors calling to houses in the Carlingford area.

In a tweet the charity said: "A bogus collector seen in Carlingford, Louth, selling lines at €20 a line for IDS. We do not do door to door collections. Please report it to Dundalk Garda Station if he calls at your door as he is depriving us of much-needed funds #charity"

You can contact Dundalk Garda Station to report any bogus collectors on 042 93 88400.