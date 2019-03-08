Dundalk garda: Social media alert pages 'can be counterproductive'

Dundalk Garda Inspector Martin Beggy has said that Facebook groups which alert motorists to garda checkpoints in the locality can be “counterproductive” for Gardaí.

When The Dundalk Democrat posed a question to Inspector Beggy regarding the popularity of social media groups such as New Traffic Watch Louth and Monaghan and Cavan and Speed Vans whose 5,000 members alert motorists to speed vans and garda checkpoints, he said: “I haven’t seen the specific Facebook group you are referring to. But I will say these type of groups are not a new idea. They have existed for years in different types of forums.

“We can't stop people from advertising them (Garda checkpoints) and I can't comment on how people use Facebook.”

Inspector Begley added: “The locations where we would have speed vans - most of them would be well-known.

“However, we can't stop people from posting the locations of the mobile vans. Garda checkpoints move locations frequently. They would only be in the one location for a short amount of time and then they would be moved on.”

Whilst Inspector Martin Beggy said that he couldn't comment on what the “motive” of those posting in the forums he did acknowledge that such groups can “make people aware” off Garda checkpoints and could “assist people in avoiding them”.

He said: “I can't say what their thinking is when they are posting on forums like that. I can't speculate. But when we do our checkpoints - it can be counterproductive for people to be alerting others of the locations.”

A description on the New Traffic Watch Facebook Page explains the groups’ purpose: “We are a Facebook page to help ease the country’s roads of tailbacks.

“We are here to report any car crashes, police/garda checkpoints, customs or RSA or speed vans or speed check cars or any other news that will hamper us from being late for work etc.”