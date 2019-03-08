Deaths in Dundalk, Friday March 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Donnelly of Park Villas, Dundalk

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Dealgan Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Charlotte (née Dobbs) and their cherished daughter Michelle, parents Michael and May, brother Kieran, sisters Maureen(Vernon) and Nancy (Durnin). Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his nieces, nephews and all who knew and loved him.

Reposing in the Oratory Chapel at Dealgan Nursing Home on Friday afternoon between 2 o'clock and 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40 (driving) to St Nicholas' Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Thereafter (driving) to St Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Rhona Holland (née Bastow) of Dundalk / Sutton, Dublin / Tipperary

Died March 6, at home. Predeceased by her parents Hilda and James and her sister Christine; she will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Philip, son Paul, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandson Christian, best friend Joan, her relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30a.m. in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, Dundalk (Eircode A91 WY98). Burial afterwards in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

House strictly private at all times, please