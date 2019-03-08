Dundalk St Patrick's Day organisers urging locals to join the festival fun

The organisers of the St Patrick’s Day event in Dundalk on Sunday are urging people to come along to the Market Square to support the great local acts who are performing.

Chairperson of the new organising committee, Cllr. Conor Keelan said he wanted families to make the most of the afternoon, which will feature musicians, dancers, performers and a Pelican kids’ zone at the square.

Cllr. Keelan, who is on the committee with fellow Dundalk councillors Maeve Yore, Ruairí Ó Murchú and Anne Campbell, said: “The past few weeks have been hectic, but it has been an honour to work with all the people on the committee which was set up at short notice.

“We were determined that Dundalk would have a St Patrick’s Day event and while there is no parade, there is plenty to attract people into the Market Square for what promises to be a great, fun-filled day with lots to keep everyone entertained”.

The committee, which also includes Elaine McGeough manager of the Long Walk Shopping Centre; former Dundalk councillor Kevin Meenan; Maria O’Toole from PayPal, Kayleigh Mulligan from the Louth Volunteer Centre and Shane McBride from Pelican, was set up at the end of January.

Cllr. Keelan said: ‘Everyone has worked really hard to ensure this event goes ahead. There has been a great response from the acts who came forward to take part and from businesses who have come forward with sponsorship.

At a stage to be erected at the Courthouse Square, there will be performances by top Dundalk acts such as Long Time Coming, Krystal Ice, the McGee Dance School, Faoi Gasa and Orwells 84.

The Cuchulainn Celtic Strings, Kobra Khan and Dundalk Brass Band will entertain at a mini stage on Earl Street and there will be a Pelican Kids’ Zone at the Market Square. Access to the area is by wristbands, which can be purchased in advance at Stitchcraft, Earl Street. The cost is €6 or €20 for four.

The event, which runs from 2pm to 5pm around the Market Square on Sunday March 17, is supported by Louth County Council, Dundalk BIDS, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Stage and Lighting, Pelican Promotions, Long Walk Shopping Centre, PayPal and Volunteer Centre Louth.

It is also supported by Recruitment Plus Dundalk, Morgan Fuels – Home Heat, LMFM, Permanent TSB, Dundalk Credit Union, Louth Leader Partnership, Cuchullain Credit Union, Fyffes and Panama Coffee.

For more information and competitions, follow the event on Facebook at St Patrick’s Day Dundalk or email: stpatsdundalk@gmail.com.