Louth TD calls on Karen Bradley to ' withdraw her ignorant comments'

Louth Fianna Fáil TD, Declan Breathnach has called on the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Karen Bradley MP, to withdraw the hurtful comments she made in the House of Commons. Ms Bradley said deaths in Northern Ireland during the troubles “that were at the hands of the military and police were not crimes”.

Deputy Breathnach explained, “While Ms. Bradley has apologised and said she did not intend to cause any offence or upset to anybody, the fact of the matter is she has caused great distress to many people. She added further insult to injury by saying military and police officers were acting under orders and in a dignified and appropriate way.

“The inquiry into the Ballymurphy massacre is still ongoing in the courts and she has indirectly commented on this, which is reckless.

"Political voices have repeatedly requested an inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane.

"It is widely accepted that the British State forces colluded with the Glenanne gang during the Troubles. There are numerous other legacy issues just like these ongoing all the time and her comments are ignorant to the sensitivities in Northern Ireland.

“She completely ignored due process and spoke against the rule of law.

"Her remarks are in contrast to the former British Prime Minister David Cameron, who in 2010 issued a full apology to the people and families who have suffered so much due to the Bloody Sunday killings in Derry.

“Ms Bradley needs to add the Saville report to the long list of Northern Irish history which she needs to brush up on.

“The Secretary of State should immediately withdraw her remarks and apologise directly to the families on whom she has inflicted further hurt on,” concluded Deputy Breathnach.