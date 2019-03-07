Blackrock star Jimmy Dunne part of Republic of Ireland senior squad

Blackrock man Jimmy Dunne has been included in Mick McCarthy’s first Republic of Ireland senior squad since returning to the manager’s position.

The Sunderland defender, who is on-loan from Premier League Burnley, is part of a 38-man provisional panel for the EURO 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia on March 23 and 26.

Having been named in the last of Martin O’Neill’s squads last November, Dunne will be hoping to make his senior international debut, having amassed just one Irish cap so far, at U21 level.

If he makes an appearance in the upcoming matches, Dunne would be the first Dundalk native since Steve Staunton to play senior football for the Boys in Green.

The squad will be finalised ahead of the '3' FAI International Awards on Sunday, March 17, with the players undergoing their first session at the FAI National Training Centre on Monday, March 18.

On Tuesday night, Dunne, who spent the first part of the season with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, helped Sunderland to reach the Checkatrade Trophy final with a 2-0 win away to Bristol Rovers.

The Black Cats will now face Portsmouth in the Wembley final.

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Kieran O'Hara (Macclesfield Town*), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Jimmy Dunne (Sunderland*), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), James McCarthy (Everton), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), David Meyler (Coventry City*), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Scott Hogan (Sheffield United*), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Padraig Amond (Newport County)

*Indicates player is on loan