Words that Burn to play the DisFunction Room in Dundalk this weekend

Local alternative/melodic metal band Words That Burn are set to appear in Dundalk this Saturday for the opening night of DisFunction, a new Indie / Rock/ Metal/ Punk night beginning in Uisce Beatha on Clanbrassil Street.

The band was founded in 2010 in Dundalk in the northeast of Ireland. Words That Burn are Roni MacRuairi (vocals & guitar), Ger Murphy (bass & vocals), Jason Christy (drums) and Shane Martin (guitars).

Admission is €5 and doors open at 8 pm.

For more information see the Facebook page here