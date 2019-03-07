LOUTH WEATHER: Forecast for the weekend

Local weather expert Louth Weather has given a social media update on the outlook for the rest of the week and the weekend.

Needless to say, it's not exactly going to be 'hot and sunny'

THURSDAY: A slow moving low over southern Scotland is feeding windy conditions with periods of rain down across us. Thankfully as it pushes out into The North Sea, conditions will improve with dryer, brighter and less windy weather developing later this afternoon. Max 9°C.

Dry tonight, but with clear skies and winds easing, frost and ice will develop as temperatures fall close to freezing.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, with rain especially through the morning and early afternoon. Fresh SW winds. Max 9°C.

SATURDAY: Heavy rain to begin the day, but it should turn brighter with some showers for the afternoon. Fresh to strong westerly winds gusting to 60kph. Cool at 7°C. Frost likely in sheltered areas on Saturday night.

SUNDAY: A mix of sunshine and showers. Very windy with westerly winds gusting to 70kph. Cold at only 6°C; indeed cold enough for any rain to turn to snow above approx 300m.