Louth farmers 'under siege' by rogue dogs who've killed 60 sheep in two months

Louth IFA Rural Development Chairman, Matthew McGreehan, has hit out at irresponsible pet owners whose dogs have killed over 60 sheep in Louth over the last two months.

The Louth farmer says that farmers are “well within their rights” to shoot any rogue dogs on their land which could potentially harm their sheep.

Mr. McGreehan explained: “Things have gotten out of hand. 60 sheep have been killed in the last two months and many more have been badly injured.

“A farmer can shoot them - it's the only way to stop them. That's the protocol under IFA guidelines.”

He added: “Farmers don't want to shoot dogs. We have dogs as family pets ourselves, so we understand what a pet means to people.

“It's up to the owners to take responsibility and understand the damage their dog can do if let out loose.”

This dog was shot dead by a farmer in Ballymasclanon last week

Louth IFA Rural Development Chairman, Matthew McGreehan, who appeared on an RTE News report last Saturday about sheep attacks in the Cooley Peninsula, is keen to get the message across that any marauding dog can harm a sheep.

The Louth farmer, who told RTE said that farmers were 'under siege' from loose dogs attacking their sheep said:

“The dog doesn't have to physically attack the sheep to harm them. We see many small dogs running a flock of sheep into a shuck or a drain and injuring them.

“The bottom line is if people let their dogs roam free in the country, it can be a killer. I would ask for people to be more responsible with their pets.

“A big dog was shot dead by a farmer in Ballymasclanon last week. A cross between a husky and an Alsatian. We can’t be sure, but we think he was responsible for a number of attacks.

“Twelve sheep were killed and more were injured in that area. It's good that he's been caught.”

The Louth farmer also says that hillwalkers in the Cooley mountains should be aware of the ‘Countryside Code’ when passing through the area.

Mr McGreehan said: “Some people are bringing their dogs to the Cooley mountains on walks and letting them roam.

“The Louth Countryside Code states that no dogs are allowed on the Cooley mountains. We don’t mind hillwalkers on our land, we just wish that people didn’t bring their dogs.”