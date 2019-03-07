Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday March 7 2019

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Malone (née McArdle) of Drumgoolestown, Castlebellingham, Louth / Ardee, Louth

On March 5, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Rosaleen, predeceased by her husband Seamus and brother Patrick.

Rosaleen will be sadly missed by her Mother and Father, Phyllis and Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Paula, brothers Derek, Noel and Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

House Private Please. Removal on Thursday evening (7th) from her sister Kathleen Taaffe's residence arriving at St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta at 6:30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday (8th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Houses private at all times please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Donnelly of Park Villas, Dundalk, Louth



Formerly of Emer Terrace and late of Clarks Shoes, peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Dealgan Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Charlotte (née Dobbs) and their cherished daughter Michelle, parents Michael and May, brother Kieran, sisters Maureen(Vernon) and Nancy (Durnin).

Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his nieces, nephews and all who knew and loved him.

Funeral details later.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home Tel: 0429334240

May he rest in peace







Funeral Arrangements Later