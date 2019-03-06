Dundalk candidate: Election postering 'an unnecessary evil'

The Green Party’s local election candidate for Dundalk and Carlingford Eoin Daly has welcomed a new proposal brought before the Seanad today that would see a change to how campaign posters are used during Irish elections.

The proposal brought by his Green Party Colleague Grace O’Sullivan would reduce the visual impact of posters and would see posters be confined to designated poster areas in public spaces.

"Election Postering is something of an unnecessary evil in Irish politics," said Daly.

"While outright bans would favour incumbents more so than newcomers like myself, I think a more measured approach, such as this proposal, will benefit us all in the long run."

Ireland has a much higher level of poster use than other countries in Europe, especially during local elections, and almost all EU countries instead limit posters to designated areas, administered by their local authorities. Such areas give equal space to each party, while still allowing citizens to familiarise themselves with the candidates and serving as reminders of the elections taking place and can be taken down once elections have concluded.

"People regularly voice their opposition to election posters based on legitimate concerns about their visual impacts, safety concerns and the waste of resources they represent,” concluded Daly.