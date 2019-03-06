Irish Water: 'Significant burst' impacting Quay Street in Dundalk

According to Irish Water, in a statement to the Democrat his afternoon, tankers are on site dealing with a 'significant burst' on Quay Street in Dundalk.

Irish Water said: "Following a period of heavy rainfall a significant burst has occurred on a combined storm and sewage main on Quay Street in Dundalk.

"The burst occurred between the pumping station and the wastewater treatment plant. Once the burst was reported the pumping station was shut down to limit the impact on the locality.

"Crews are onsite working to repair the burst as quickly as possible and a clean -up of the area impacted is underway.

"Tankers are currently on site to transfer wastewater to the treatment plant while repair works are ongoing.

"Irish Water understands the concern of property owners affected by the incident and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"We would also like to apologise to any other members of the public inconvenienced as a result of this issue."