Neven Maguire gives Dundalk cafe the thumbs up
Twitter praise
Top Irish chef Neven Maguire took to Twitter recently to praise a cup of coffee he got at local cafe Panama Coffee on Market Square Dundalk.
He posted a picture of a flat white he had purchased with the words "Wow fantastic flat white at Panama Coffee."
High praise indeed for the local cafe.
Wow fantastic flat white @Panamacoffee1 thank you pic.twitter.com/FC77Mfgo7O— Neven Maguire (@nevenmaguire) March 5, 2019
