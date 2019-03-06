Local Business

Neven Maguire gives Dundalk cafe the thumbs up

Twitter praise

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Neven Maguire gives Dundalk cafe the thumbs up

Neven Maguire gives Dundalk cafe the thumbs up

Top Irish chef Neven Maguire took to Twitter recently to praise a cup of coffee he got at local cafe Panama Coffee on Market Square Dundalk.

He posted a picture of a flat white he had purchased with the words "Wow fantastic flat white at Panama Coffee."

High praise indeed for the local cafe.