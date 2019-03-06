LIST: Dundalk and Louth win big at Irish Restaurant Awards

There were plenty of winners from the Wee County tonight at the Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards which took place in the Killashee House Hotel.

The top restaurants in each county for 2019 were announced.

Local food outlets were nominated under the categories of Best Customer Service, Best Gastro Pub, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Restaurant, Best Wine Experience, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Kids Size Me Menu, Local Food Hero, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine and Best Newcomer.

All of the Louth winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin on Monday May 13.

LOUTH WINNERS:

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants

Eastern Seaboard, Drogheda



Best Chef – Sponsored by Nisbets

Stephanie Le Sourne of Ghan House, Carlingford



Best Newcomer

The Spotted Dog, Dundalk



Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services

Aoife Downes of Fifty4 Seafood Bar



Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by BWG Food Service

Scholars Restaurant at Scholars Townhouse Hotel



Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Lockton

McGeough's Bar & Restaurant, Dundalk



Best Gastro Pub - Sponsored by Elavon

Lennons Gastro Pub, Dundalk



Best Cafe - Sponsored by Illy

Rocksalt Café, Blackrock



Pub of the Year - Sponsored by Jameson Caskmates

The Neptune Bar, Blackrock



Best Wine Experience - Sponsored by Gilbeys

D'Vine Bistro & Tapas Bar, Drogheda



Best World Cuisine

Atami Japanese Cuisine, Dundalk



Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Gluten Free

Strandfield, ballymascanlon



Best Kids Size Me

Roots & Green, Dundalk



Best Local Food Hero – Sponsored by Rewarding Times

Janice Casey Bracken of An Grianán Cookery School



Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Odaios

Ghan House, Carlingford



Best Casual Dining - Sponsored by Just Eat

The Glyde Inn & Linn Duachaill Restaurant, Annagassan