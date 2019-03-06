Local Business
LIST: Dundalk and Louth win big at Irish Restaurant Awards
Big Winners
There were plenty of winners from the Wee County tonight at the Leinster Regional Final of the Irish Restaurant Awards which took place in the Killashee House Hotel.
The top restaurants in each county for 2019 were announced.
Local food outlets were nominated under the categories of Best Customer Service, Best Gastro Pub, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Restaurant, Best Wine Experience, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Kids Size Me Menu, Local Food Hero, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine and Best Newcomer.
All of the Louth winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin on Monday May 13.
LOUTH WINNERS:
Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants
Eastern Seaboard, Drogheda
Best Chef – Sponsored by Nisbets
Stephanie Le Sourne of Ghan House, Carlingford
Best Newcomer
The Spotted Dog, Dundalk
Best Restaurant Manager – AIB Merchant Services
Aoife Downes of Fifty4 Seafood Bar
Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant – Sponsored by BWG Food Service
Scholars Restaurant at Scholars Townhouse Hotel
Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Lockton
McGeough's Bar & Restaurant, Dundalk
Best Gastro Pub - Sponsored by Elavon
Lennons Gastro Pub, Dundalk
Best Cafe - Sponsored by Illy
Rocksalt Café, Blackrock
Pub of the Year - Sponsored by Jameson Caskmates
The Neptune Bar, Blackrock
Best Wine Experience - Sponsored by Gilbeys
D'Vine Bistro & Tapas Bar, Drogheda
Best World Cuisine
Atami Japanese Cuisine, Dundalk
Best “Free From” – Sponsored by Peroni Gluten Free
Strandfield, ballymascanlon
Best Kids Size Me
Roots & Green, Dundalk
Best Local Food Hero – Sponsored by Rewarding Times
Janice Casey Bracken of An Grianán Cookery School
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – Sponsored by Odaios
Ghan House, Carlingford
Best Casual Dining - Sponsored by Just Eat
The Glyde Inn & Linn Duachaill Restaurant, Annagassan
