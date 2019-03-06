Flooding

Quay Street in Dundalk 'impassable' due to flooding

Town

David Lynch

David Lynch

UPDATE: According to Cllr Butler diversions are in place due to a burst sewer.

Local councillor Marianne Butler has alerted the public to extensive flooding on Quay Street in Dundalk today.

In a Twitter update, Cllr Butler posted a picture of the area and said that the road was "impassable".

Irish Water have been made aware of the problem and our working on the issue.