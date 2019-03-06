Two new street lights to be installed along lane at Ramparts in Dundalk

Two new streetlights are to be installed along the pathway at the Ramparts in Dundalk, that runs between the Ramparts River and the Redemptorist Church.

The streetlights are being installed in an attempt to combat anti-social behaviour and littering in the area, an issue that was brought up at last month's Dundalk Municipal District meeting.

Mark Johnston, Senior Engineer with Louth County Council, informed those present at the meeting that the lights have been ordered and work is underway.

It had been feared initially that due to a moratorium on new public street lighting, funding would not be available for lighting in this area.

The meeting heard however, that as there was already an electricity supply in the area as well as polls, the cost to install the lights would be much lower, meaning this project can go ahead.

Installing CCTV cameras would then be looked at, the meeting also heard, as well as the ongoing regular clean up of the area.