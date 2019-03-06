Louth youth clubs to benefit from €130,000 in funding

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has announced that Youth clubs in Louth and Meath are set to benefit from just under €132,000 in funding.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “Funding has increased by 12% this year for the Local Youth Club Grant Scheme 2019.

“The increased funding will provide small volunteer-led youth clubs with greater capacity to reach more young people during 2019.

“The Local Youth Club Grant Scheme supports youth work activities at a local level by providing grant aid towards the cost of running clubs and groups and is part funded by the proceeds from the National Lottery.

“The primary focus of the scheme is to assist volunteer led youth clubs that provide a programme of youth work activities for young people.

“Clubs that work with young people but are not specifically providing youth work may also be eligible to apply under the scheme.”

O’Dowd continued: “The scheme, which is open to new entrants, will be advertised locally and applications for funding will be invited by our Education and Training Board from local groups in their respective areas.

“The impact of small clubs working on the ground here is huge, reaching practically every community in the country – and is deserving of Government support.

“Young people are developing their talents, skills and experiences which will make them leaders of the future.

“This additional funding will mean a greater volume of volunteer-led youth activities over the next year. I encourage every volunteer club or group to check locally for application details and see how it can benefit their work.”

The Louth Meath Education and Training Board will be advertising the scheme on its website over the coming months.