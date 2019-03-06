Kilcurry man who emigrated to Canada in 1949 celebrates 100th birthday

Kilcurry man Joe Dowdall, who emigrated to Canada back in 1949, celebrated his 100th birthday on March 3 - or as he calls it his “10 x 10 birthday”.

It's an occassion which the centenarian took in his stride, surrounded by friends and family from both Ireland and his adopted home in Port Perry, Ontario, Canada.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, Joe's niece Roisin McKeever told Joe's remarkable tale: “Joseph ‘Joe’ Dowdall was born March 3, 1919 to parents Bernard Dowdall and Bridgid Dowdall (nee

McArdle) in Carrickedmund, Kilcurry, Dundalk. He was the 10 th child in a family of twelve children: Jimmy, Tom, Kathleen, Gerard, Molly, Paddy, Benny, Bridget, a child that died at birth, Joe, Lizzie and Arthur.

“Joe worked with his brother Gerard farming vegetables and delivering door to door called ‘Market Gardening’. As young man, Joe loved to going to the local dances on a Saturday and Sunday night, calling on a pretty lass named Mary Lennon from Ravensdale to join him.”

The chance to move to Canada came when Joe was aged thirty. Roisin explained: “After much convincing from his brother Arthur who lived in Canada, Joe decided to emigrate too.

“In May 1949, after almost missing the boat, literally, Joe headed off to Canada. His Irish love Mary followed in the fall of 1951. They were married in Willowdale (a suburb Toronto) at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in January 1952.”

Roisin continued: “They settled in Willowdale and raised their family of seven children: Bernard (Bernie), Sheila, Anne Marie, Kathleen, Michael, Maureen & James (Jim). His first job after landing in Canada was to work as a stevedore sailing on the Great Lakes.

“Joe then worked for the Consumers Gas Company fand then in the Works Department for the Borough of North York before he formed his own contracting company and retired at the age of 68.”

Post-retirement the family decided to make a move to the town of Port Perry in the same province of Ontario. Roisin said: “Joe and Mary sold the Willowdale family home in 1988 and moved to the town of Port Perry, Ontario where he still lives today.

“Sadly Joe lost his sons Bernie in 1981 and Jim in 2015. His beloved Mary passed away in 2001. Joe and Mary loved camping and fishing. They spent many a memorable summer weekend and holidays with their children and grandchildren up at Fish Hog Lake and Lake Bernard.

“In the winter months you would find Joe in his workshop making pine furniture for family and friends.”

Joe is still a very active member of his community where he plays Euchre each week with a club at his local church. Roisin adds: “He's also a very keen bowler. There's many a trophy that he and Mary won and they are all proudly displayed in his home. He continues to enjoy playing Bocci Ball in the summer with friends and family and ‘The Irish’ gang when they go for a visit.”

Speaking to the Democrat after she returned from visiting Joe Roisin said: “Some of the ‘Irish Gang’ have just arrived home after celebrating a wonderful party to celebrate his 10 x 10 birthday as he called it. A great time was had by all!”