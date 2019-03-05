Louth couple deny they've won €2.5m lotto jackpot

A family from Termonfeckin in Co Louth who were rumoured to have won the €2.5 million jackpot in The National Lottery have told The Irish Sun: "The rumours are worse than not winning."

Rumours circulated last weekend that Termonfeckin woman Pauline Millar was the latest Louth Lotto winner and she was named in a number of newspapers on Saturday.

However, Pauline's husband spoke to the Irish Sun today and strongly denied the rumours that they were the winner. The Louth man said that the rumors had started to cause issues for the family.

Speaking to the Irish Sun he said: "I swear to Christ it wasn’t us. I’ll swear on anything you like that we didn’t win.

"It’s absolute madness the last few days. Everyone in the area thinks it was us and I’m telling you straight it wasn’t.

"I’m inside working away right now and my wife is also at work. This is worse than having actually won it because everyone thinks we have, we’ve been besieged, it’s non stop. I honestly have no idea who won it but it wasn’t us."

The lucky shop that sold the golden ticket is Maddens Centra in Termonfeckin, near Drogheda in Co. Louth. The winning numbers were: 1, 3, 7, 27, 31, 44 and bonus number 19.

Another Centra store, located in Dromiskin, Co. Louth, sold Friday night’s €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize ticket.

Owner of Centra in Termonfeckin, Ray Madden, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news, people in Termonfeckin are buzzing with news of the Lotto jackpot win today. This is a very busy shop we have a staff of 38 and most of our customers are local. I am friendly with James Hallinan whose Centra shop in Dromiskin sold the EuroMillions Plus winning ticket on Friday night so Centra also has lots of celebrate!”