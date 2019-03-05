Dundalk GAA club pay tribute to 'club stalwart' Tom O'Donnell

Local GAA club Geraldines GFC have paid glowing tribute to club stalwart Tom O'Donnell, who has sadly passed away.

Originally from Rourkell, Athenry, Co Galway, Tom gave a lifetime of service to the Haggardstown/Blackrock club.

"Our pitches were the envy of all in the county, as Tom maintained them like they were his own garden", the club said in a statement today.

"We were so fortunate to be able to count Tom amongst our number. He was a very unassuming character who never expected praise or thanks for the incredible work he did around McGeough Park."

The statement finished: "To the O Donnell family we thank you for sharing Tom with us."

Funeral Details:

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91C2N4) on Tuesday (March 5) between 3 o’clock and 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.45 (driving) to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock, followed by burial adjoining cemetery.