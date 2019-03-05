Dundalk court hears teen threatened to slice woman's face

A teenager who assaulted a staff member in the residential care home where he was living, before stealing her car after forcing her to take him to Dundalk, was sentenced to two years last week with the balance of the sentence to be suspended once he turns 18 next year.

The youth – who can’t be named as he was just 14 at the time, told gardai he had taught himself to drive a few days before the incident, during which he had threatened to kill the care worker.

Dundalk Circuit Court heard last Wednesday that the accused was a front seat passenger in the woman’s car and was en route to Balbriggan when the then 14 year old became abusive and started pulling at the steering wheel.

She tried to calm him down, and although he didn’t intend to hurt her, he said he would if he had to.

The woman said she was afraid he would harm her and drove through the M1 toll plaza.

The teen threatened to slice her face if she told her supervisor and after pulling up at a location in Dundalk, he asked her if she had internet access as he needed to contact someone on Facebook messenger.

The boy told the woman to get out of the car, and when she managed to get the key out of the ignition before him, he punched the roof of the car and punched the woman in the shoulder.

He was about to punch her in the head when he managed to get the key out of her hand and drove off.

The car was recovered after the youth asked his mum to pass on where it was parked, but the key never was.

The youth – who had 34 previous convictions including 15 for assault, told gardai he was abusing ecstasy tablets, cocaine and weed at the time.

The court heard the teen was from a dysfunctional background and was seven when his father died from drugs.

The Senior Defence counsel said his client had limited insight into his offending and was assessed as having serious psychological issues.

He added the boy has serious problems, engaging, concentrating and quite a degree of lack of empathy with people.

The barrister argued that this was an appalling example of a person who fell through serious cracks in the floor when it came to looking after people and aged 17 is still “in drift mode”.

The court heard that the accused had made progress previously while in custody for 10 months at Obertown Children’s Detention Campus where he had achieved the highest merit for behaviour while in detention.

The Defence barrister urged the court to send the accused back to Oberstown. Judge Patrick Quinn imposed a 24 month sentence for assault causing harm but said that he was suspending the portion which remains after the teen turns 18. A concurrent sentence of eight months detention was imposed for the unlawful seizure of the victim’s car.