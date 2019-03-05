Dundalk court hears man made no attempt to avoid head-on smash

A teacher who drove on the wrong side of the N2 for about half a kilometre before causing a head on collision with a jeep, which witnesses said he had made no attempt to avoid, has been jailed for 18 months at Dundalk Circuit Court and banned from driving for life.

The court heard that 40 year old Kenneth O’Keefe of Puckstown, Dunleer has no memory of the incident and told gardai he hoped the other driver was ok.

The defendant was before the court last Friday having previously pleaded guilty to a single count of endangerment at Annaglog, Ardee on February second 2017.

A witness who was waiting to pull out onto the N2, told gardai they had seen the silver Renault Megane driven by the accused, on the incorrect side travelling at speed. He was sitting upright staring ahead with both hands gripping the steering wheel and as he drove around a bend, while in the middle of the road and appeared to be going faster than before.

The jeep came around the corner, travelling north and the Megane veered in front of it, and the jeep lights flashed before the impact occurred.

Two other witnesses gave a similar account of the driver sitting upright and steering the vehicle, and he did not seem to slow down or try and avoid the other vehicle.

The driver of the jeep thought the Megane was drifting into his lane, and he thought the driver was aiming for the hard shoulder on that side of the road, but the next thing he had airbags in his face.

The victim – who was in his late 60s, suffered chest pains immediately afterwards, and required surgery for a hand injury, but is now making a good recovery,

The accused – who had no previous convictions, was on blood pressure tables and anti-depressant tablets at the time.

The separated father of two told gardai “I have no recollection of anything – worryingly”. He apologised saying “I just hope the other person is ok”.

The defendant suffered multiple injuries and was in a coma for 10 days, before requiring respite care in a nursing home, but he has since returned to work as an Art and IT teacher.

The defence barrister also said his client has alcohol dependency syndrome, and is determined to stay teetotal.

Judge Patrick Quinn imposed a two year sentence, with the final six months suspended on the accused remaining drug and alcohol free during that period.