Dundalk Gardaí urge public to report cases of 'aggressive begging'

Dundalk Gardaí have warned members of the public to report any instances of "aggressive begging" across town straight away.

Their warning comes in response to an eye-witness report of "aggressive begging" and "intimidation of women" relayed to the Democrat by a resident of the Avenue Road area.

The Dundalk man said: "There are men going around begging for money across town, possibly under the influence."

The source told the Democrat that he observed a male "hassling women" after asking them for money.

"Elderly women in the area aren't happy," the source added.

Whilst Dundalk Gardaí say they have had no reports of these recent incidents in town, a garda spokesperson urged members of the public to "report similar incidents straight away".

The garda spokesperson explained that aggressive begging is a public order offense under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Public Order Act 2011 which states that if a person has been found "harassing, intimidating or obstructing members of the public" by begging "without a licence or a permit" and has been directed by Gardaí to desist and has failed to comply - the person can then be arrested.

The spokesperson added: "If people are concerned about this sort of behaviour, please contact Dundalk Garda station at 042 93 88400 and a garda member will assist you by providing patrols in the area."