Louth man Pierce runs 100 miles for great cause

Louth man Pierce Martin undertook a mighty challenge during the month of February.

He challenged himself to run 100 miles throughout the month in order to raise vital funds for Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

Pierce is the Sales & Business Development Manager with Dundalk-based company Dromad Hire and with the help and support of the company he set about his challenge - something he had little or no previous experience of.

“It is the first time I have done anything like this,” admits Pierce.

“I wouldn’t be much of a 'runner' and it was a big personal challenge for me, but anything worth doing is seldom easy. I really wanted to help and enable financial support for the foundation so it can continue advancing care for every patient.”

Dromad Hire’s Managing Director Seamus Byrne praised Pierce for his approach to the challenge and was delighted the company could help make a difference, in some small way.

“Pierce only started running over the last few weeks, and we were keen to get involved in both supporting Pierce with his personal challenge and for the actual great cause itself.

He added: "Funds raised through the Mater Foundation are used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment, enhance facilities and to ensure that all patients at the hospital are cared for in a restful, healing and comfortable environment and for us as a company we wanted to help make a difference.”

The Mater Hospital is home to, The National Cardiac Unit, National Heart and Lung Transplant Unit, National Spinal Injuries Unit, has the largest 24 hour ‘On-Call’ Accident and Emergency Service and per year the hospital cares for a combined total of 315,500 patients from inpatient, day patient and outpatient admissions.