Dundalk sponsor CX+ Sport brand to be wound down

The CX+ Sport brand is to be wound down by the end of this year according to reports on LMFM News this morning.

The Dundalk sports clothing manufacturer has, according to LMFM, told its employees that the company is to winding down the brand by the end of 2019.

It is understood that workers in the company were told that job losses could be expected.

CX+ Sports are sponsors for both Dundalk FC and Drogheda FC as well as manufacturing the kits for both clubs.

They also manufacture the kit for Coleraine FC as well as training gear for local soccer clubs.

The Dundalk based company has also provided kits for local GAA club Clan na Gaels and also for underage teams in the area.