Third assault in a week on main Dundalk street leaves man with broken tooth

Another assault occurred on Clanbrassil Street in the early hours of Monday, March 4, making it the third assault on the busy Dundalk Street in the last week.

A 30-year-old male approached a 22-year-old male and attempted to rob him.

The 30-year-old punched the younger man in the face, leaving him with a broken tooth.

The male was charged with robbery and has been brought before the courts.